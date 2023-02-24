Oregon snaps 7-game skid, upsets No. 14 Arizona women 73-59

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 21 points, Endyia Rogers added 18 and Oregon ended the game with a 16-3 run and upset No. 14 Arizona 73-59 on to end a seven-game losing streak. The Ducks led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before Arizona answered with a 11-2 run to pull to 57-56 with 7:58 remaining in the game. But Rogers scored the next four points, Paopao added 10 that included consecutive 3-pointers and the Ducks pulled away. Cate Reese scored 19 points for Arizona (21-7, 11-6).

