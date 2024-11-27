Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba had 18 points and Oregon scored the last 11 to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in the Players Era Festival. The Ducks are 6-0. They held 4-2 Texas A&M without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes, allowing them to erase a 70-69 deficit. Brandon Angel and Jackson Shelstad each scored 16 points for Oregon, and Jadrian Tracey added 11. Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 20 points, and Wade Taylor IV finished with 15.

