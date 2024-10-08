Oregon receiver Tez Johnson looks forward to third-ranked Ducks’ duel with No. 2 Ohio State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Receiver Tez Johnson followed brother Bo Nix to Oregon last year. The connection between the two was special. Johnson became one of Nix’s favorite targets, catching a school-record 86 passes for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nix moved on to the NFL but Johnson remained at Oregon, where he’s having another stellar season, this time catching passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

