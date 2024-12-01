Oregon reaches Big Ten title game by refusing to focus on the ‘fiction’ of the future

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has stayed in the moment all season long, and that mentality has served the Ducks well as new members of the Big Ten. They finished the regular season 12-0 and ranked atop both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Now they’re headed to the Big Ten title game next Saturday in Indianapolis, where they’ll face No. 3 Penn State. Oregon can secure a top seed and a first-round bye in the expanded the 12-team playoffs with a win on Saturday. That would likely put the Ducks in the Rose Bowl for the quarterfinals. Even with a loss, Oregon is assured a playoff berth.

