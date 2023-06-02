Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier in the Nashville Regional. The Ducks trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save. Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.