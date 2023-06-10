Oregon rallies for 9-8 victory, ends Oral Roberts’ 21-game win streak

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bennett Thompson hit two home runs, Drew Cowley singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oregon rallied from an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts 9-8, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 21-game win streak. Oregon (41-20), which won the second regional title in program history last week, can punch its ticket to the College World Series with a win over Oral Roberts (49-12) on Saturday in the best-of-3 series. The Ducks have made only one previous CWS appearance — in 1954. They lost both games. The Golden Eagles have to win Saturday and Sunday to advance to their second CWS and first since 1978.

