Oregon quarterback Bo Nix dejected after loss in Pac-12 championship, mum on status for bowl game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix couldn’t move, sitting in shock, slumped in distraught for several minutes with a towel over his head after his Ducks lost 34-31 to Washington in the Pac 12 Championship on Friday. After gathering himself, Nix walked across the field and embraced his counterpart, Washington quarterback and fellow Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr. Closely resembling the teams’ shootout during the regular season, also won by Washington, the Huskies and Ducks put on a show in front of 61,195 fans.

