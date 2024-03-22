Oregon coach Dana Altman set for NCAA Tournament reunion against Creighton

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Altman is about to re-visit his basketball past. On Saturday in the NCAA Tournament, Oregon’s coach will face Creighton, where he spent 16 seasons and built a program in shambles into a mid-major power. Altman is the winningest coach at both schools. He’s close friends with current Creighton coach Doug McDermott, who took over the Bluejays in 2010 and has kept them competitive thanks for the groundwork laid by Altman. Creighton, which beat Akron in the first round, will have to contend with Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard. He scored 40 points in Oregon’s win over South Carolina on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.