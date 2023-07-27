Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years. Lanning led Oregon to a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Holiday Bowl, in his first season in charge of the Ducks in 2022. Lanning would have to pay a $20 million buyout if he leaves for another job prior to the completion of the contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.