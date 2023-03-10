Oregon closes on 7-0 run, beats WSU 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard each scored 17 points and Oregon had a 19-point lead erased before closing on a 7-0 run to beat Washington State 75-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Fourth-seeded Oregon (19-13), which has won 10 straight games in the conference tournament, advances to play top-seeded UCLA in the semifinals on Friday. Washington State (17-16), the No. 5 seed, had a seven-game winning streak come to an end. N’Faly Dante added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon, but he rolled his right ankle in the closing seconds and did not return. Dante had a putback with 1:18 left to give Oregon a 72-70 lead. TJ Bamba finished with 19 points for Washington State.

