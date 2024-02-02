Oregon beats USC 78-69, sending Trojans to 6th straight loss in longest skid since 2014-15 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points and Oregon defeated Southern California 78-69. The Trojans lost their sixth in a row. Shelstad made all of his first six shots, including three 3-pointers. He scored 15 of the Ducks’ first 29 points before missing a 3-pointer midway through the first half. He tied his career high with four 3-pointers. The Ducks improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12. USC was led by Boogie Ellis with 17 points. Oziyah Sellers added 12 points. The Trojans fell to 8-13 and 2-8. Bronny James had six points, a career-high seven assists and four rebounds while playing 22 minutes.

