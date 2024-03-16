Oregon beats No. 6 Arizona 67-59 to end Wildcats’ Pac-12 Tournament reign

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 21 points, Jermaine Couisnard had 20 and Oregon shut down No. 6 Arizona for a 67-59 victory in the Pac-12 Tournaments semifinals. The fourth-seeded Ducks will play No. 22 Washington State or Colorado in Saturday’s championship game. Arizona will learn its seed and destination in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Wildcats, who were 11 1/2-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook, were attempting to three-peat as Pac-12 champions. N’Faly Dante had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon, overcoming a tough early fall.

