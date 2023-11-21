Oregon beats Florida A&M 67-54 in Ducks’ first road game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela had 14 points, Jadrian Tracey scored 13 and Oregon won its first road game of the season with a 67-54 victory over Florida A&M. Oregon (4-0) improved to 5-0 all-time against Florida A&M (0-4), including an 80-45 victory at home last season. The game is part of the Legacy Series between the Pac-12 and Southwestern Athletic conferences. Jermaine Couisnard made all six of his first-half free throws and scored all 11 of his points to lead Oregon to a 28-27 lead at intermission.

