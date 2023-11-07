Orange outlast New Hampshire in Autry’s first game as Syracuse’s head coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 20 points to lead Syracuse to an 83-72 win over New Hampshire in Adrian Autry’s first as head coach of the Orange. Syracuse announced the hiring of Autry on Mar. 8 to replace Jim Boeheim, who had coached the Orange for 47 seasons. Mintz was one of five Syracuse players to finish in double figure scoring. Justin Taylor added 14, and J.J. Starling, Maliq Brown, and Quadir Copeland each scored 10.

