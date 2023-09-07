Orange coming off rout of Colgate to host Mid-American Conference’s Western Michigan

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Syracuse defensive back Gregory Delaine, center, celebrates with defensive lineman Terry Lockett (90) after making an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colgate in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

The Syracuse Orange are coming off a season-opening 65-0 route of Colgate to face their first FBS opponent in Western Michigan on Saturday. The Orange are 2-0 against the Broncos though both previous meetings were high-scoring affairs. Syracuse won 52-33 in their last meeting during the 2019 season. The Mid-American Conference Broncos are coming off a season-opening 35-17 win over St. Francis (PA).

