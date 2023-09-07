Orange coming off rout of Colgate to host Mid-American Conference’s Western Michigan

The Syracuse Orange are coming off a season-opening 65-0 route of Colgate to face their first FBS opponent in Western Michigan on Saturday. The Orange are 2-0 against the Broncos though both previous meetings were high-scoring affairs. Syracuse won 52-33 in their last meeting during the 2019 season. The Mid-American Conference Broncos are coming off a season-opening 35-17 win over St. Francis (PA).

