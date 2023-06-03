Oral Roberts stuns top-seed Oklahoma State 6-4 in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mac McCroskey drove in three runs with a pair of singles and a bases-loaded walk and Oral Roberts sent top-seeded Oklahoma State to the losers’ bracket with a 6-4 victory to close out the first round of the Stillwater Regional. The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (47-11) advance to play No. 3 seed Washington (35-18) on Saturday. The Cowboys (41-19) will play an elimination game against Dallas Baptist (45-15) earlier in the day.

