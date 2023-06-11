Oral Roberts rallies to beat Oregon 8-7 to even super regional

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Justin Quinn had a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Oral Roberts to an 8-7 victory over Oregon in the second game of the Eugene Super Regional. Oral Roberts (50-12), which saw its 21-game win streak end in a 9-8 loss to Oregon in the opener, will play a rubber game against the Ducks (41-22) on Sunday for a berth in the College World Series. Both teams have made just one previous CWS appearance — Oregon in 1954 and the Golden Eagles in 1978.

