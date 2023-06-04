Oral Roberts rallies, beats Washington 15-12 at Stillwater Regional, wins 20th straight

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jake McMurray had four of Oral Roberts’ 24 hits and Jonah Cox went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs to help the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles rally from an eight-run deficit and beat Washington 15-12 at the Stillwater Regional for their 20th consecutive win. Oral Roberts awaits the winner of a loser-out game between Washington and Dallas Baptist. . Johnny Tincher and Sam DeCarlo each hit a home run in Washington’s seven-run first inning and Tincher’s RBI groundout in the second made it 8-0 but Cox hit a three-run shot in the third — ORU’s second home run of the inning — and added an RBI sacrifice fly to cap a three-run fourth that made it 8-7.

