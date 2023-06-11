Oral Roberts claims surprise College World Series bid; Wake Forest, LSU, Virginia also win supers

Oral Roberts will continue its surprising NCAA baseball tournament run in the College World Series after beating Oregon 11-6 in the deciding game of their super regional. No. 1 national seed Wake Forest, No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Virginia also won super regionals to advance. No. 2 Florida and TCU clinched CWS bids Saturday. Winners from the Texas-Stanford and Tennessee-Southern Mississippi super regionals will earn the other two CWS spots. Oral Roberts is the lowest-seeded team to reach the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, since Stony Brook in 2012.

