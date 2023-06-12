Oral Roberts beats Oregon 11-6, wins super regional to advance to first CWS since 1978

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jake McMurray went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs, Mac McCroskey had three RBIs and Oral Roberts beat Oregon 11-6 to win a back-and-forth best-of-3 Eugene Super Regional. Oral Roberts won the program’s first super regional title and advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 1978. McMurray’s single drove in Jacob Godman, Justin Quinn’s bunt single loaded the bases, Matt Hogan drew a walk to bring home Blaze Brothers and give Oral Roberts its first lead of the game, and McMurray scored to make it 5-3 when Mac McCroskey reached on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning. Sabin Ceballos and Drew Smith each hit a home run for Oregon.

