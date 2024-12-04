Oquendo’s 20 leads 7 SMU players in double figures; Mustangs beat Alabama St. 101-72

DALLAS (AP) — Kario Oquendo hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead seven SMU players scoring in double figures and help the Mustangs beat Alabama State 101-72. Chuck Harris, Matt Cross and Samet Yigitoglu scored 12 points apiece for SMU (7-2) . B.J. Edwards and Yohan Traore each added 11 points and Jerrell Colbert scored 10. Boopie Miller, who went into the game leading the Mustangs in scoring at 17.0 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting. Amarr Knox scored 17 points and Alabama State (3-5) and Shawn Fulcher added 12. Oquendo, Cross and Harris each hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that gave the Mustangs the lead for good and made it 25-18 with 11:33 left in the first half.

