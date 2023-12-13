Oquendo, Shelstad spark Oregon to 76-55 victory over Cal Baptist

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kario Oquendo came off the bench to score 19 points, freshman Jackson Shelstad scored 17 and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat California Baptist 76-55. Oquendo made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (7-2). Shelstad hit 8 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer in his best scoring effort and added a season-high eight assists. Dominique Daniels Jr. led the Lancers (6-3) with 13 points.

