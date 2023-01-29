Oquendo leads Georgia over South Carolina in overtime 81-78

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia’s overtime points and the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 81-78 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Gamecocks. Jacobi Wright hit a 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks a two-point lead in overtime before Oquendo answered with a transition layup and four free throws for a four-point lead, Georgia’s largest, with 2:25 remaining. Mardrez McBride made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Georgia. Gregory “GG” Jackson scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Gamecocks and Hayden Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.