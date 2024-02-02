Opposition to UEFA president Čeferin’s term limits vote looks to end with Romania pledging support

GENEVA (AP) — A potential rebellion at the UEFA congress next week against its president Aleksander Čeferin looks to have ended Friday. Romania’s soccer federation says it will vote for extending his term limit. The issue had provoked UEFA chief of football Zvonimir Boban to resign last week and Romanian soccer leader Răzvan Burleanu had become a focus of efforts to block the statutes change in Paris next Thursday. Čeferin has faced growing unease about his leadership and he’s pushed UEFA toward voting on the change that will let him stay president beyond the 12-year limit.

