Opposing GMs in West final were junior teammates whose names are together on Stanley Cup 4 times

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Newly named Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland speaks during a news conference in Edmonton, Alberta, May 7, 2019. Holland and Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago with big aspirations as players. Their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times, not as players but rather for their front-office roles with the Red Wings during Detroit's run of championships from 1997-2008. Now they are general managers of opposing teams in the Western Conference Finas, old friends both hoping to get to another Stanley Cup. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JASON FRANSON]

DALLAS (AP) — Jim Nill and Ken Holland were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago and their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times. Those championships from 1997-2008 came in front-office roles with the Detroit Red Wings. They are now opposing general managers in the Western Conference final so only one of them will get the opportunity this season to maybe win another Stanley Cup. Nill is in his 11th season as GM of the Stars, who dropped the opener 3-2 in double overtime to Edmonton. The Oilers GM is Hockey Hall of Fame member Holland, who was previously GM in Detroit where Nill was his longtime assistant.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.