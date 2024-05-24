Opposing GMs in West final were junior teammates whose names are together on Stanley Cup 4 times

DALLAS (AP) — Jim Nill and Ken Holland were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago and their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times. Those championships from 1997-2008 came in front-office roles with the Detroit Red Wings. They are now opposing general managers in the Western Conference final so only one of them will get the opportunity this season to maybe win another Stanley Cup. Nill is in his 11th season as GM of the Stars, who dropped the opener 3-2 in double overtime to Edmonton. The Oilers GM is Hockey Hall of Fame member Holland, who was previously GM in Detroit where Nill was his longtime assistant.

