Opoku leads Montreal over Charlotte 2-0 in debut with club

MONTREAL (AP) — Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored two minutes apart in the first half to spark CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC. Opoku, acquired from Los Angeles FC on July 5, found the net unassisted in the 29th minute to give Montreal (9-12-2) the lead in his debut. Opoku had two goals and two assists in 13 starts and 19 appearances for the defending champions before the trade. Offor made it 2-0, using an assist from Joel Waterman to score his fourth of the campaign. Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save to earn his ninth clean sheet of the season for Montreal. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (6-9-8).

