Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises

Among the first handful of players to be traded around in the NHL this summer, there were few stunners. Pierre-Luc Dubois might have surprised by Los Angeles sending him to Washington for goaltender Darcy Kuemper, but the inconsistent center’s full no-trade clause kicking in July 1 was the impetus for a move. Goalies Jacob Markstrom, sent from Calgary to New Jersey, and Linus Ullmark, from Boston to Ottawa, were names discussed at the March trade deadline. Much more movement is expected in the coming days.

