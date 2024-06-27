Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Artwork of Johnny Cash adorns the mask of Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom as he watches the action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2024. The New Jersey Devils have agreed to acquire Markstrom in a trade with the Flames, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what they were giving up. The Devils have been looking for a goalie and targeting Markstrom for quite some time. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

Among the first handful of players to be traded around in the NHL this summer, there were few stunners. Pierre-Luc Dubois might have surprised by Los Angeles sending him to Washington for goaltender Darcy Kuemper, but the inconsistent center’s full no-trade clause kicking in July 1 was the impetus for a move. Goalies Jacob Markstrom, sent from Calgary to New Jersey, and Linus Ullmark, from Boston to Ottawa, were names discussed at the March trade deadline. Much more movement is expected in the coming days.

