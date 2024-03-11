Opening day chances for Jackson Holliday and James Wood boosted by draft pick provision

If Jackson Holliday or James Wood makes an opening-day roster, they may thank a provision in baseball’s collective bargaining agreement. As part of the deal that ended the 2022 lockout, teams and players agreed to add prospect promotion incentive picks to the annual amateur draft. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez in 2022 and Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll last year each earned their team an extra selection. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Spring Breakout, Holliday says: “It’s a cool concept. Obviously, it’s important for organizations to have lots of draft picks.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.