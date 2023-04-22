Openda stars as Lens beats Monaco to rise to 2nd in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Loïs Openda enhances his growing reputation with two goals and an assist as Lens beats Monaco 3-0 at home to move into second place in the French league. The speedy Belgium forward strikes twice inside 16 minutes against fourth-place Monaco to reach 17 league goals this season. Openda then sets up midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the 56th to help Lens move two points ahead of Marseille in the automatic Champions League spot. Marseille can reclaim second if it wins at improving Lyon on Sunday. In an earlier match Saturday, Jonathan David’s 21st goal of the season wasn’t enough for fifth-place Lille as it drew at Auxerre 1-1.

