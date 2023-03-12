Openda scores quickfire hat trick as Lens routs Clermont 4-0

CLERMONT, France (AP) — Lois Openda has scored a hat trick in a four-minute span to help Lens move into third place in the French league with a 4-0 win over mid-table Clermont. Lens trails second-place Marseille by a point and is 3 points clear of Monaco. The 27th round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs. Strasbourg, Monaco vs. Reims, Nantes vs. Nice, Lorient vs. Troyes, Angers vs. Toulouse, and Ajaccio vs. Montpellier. On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 2-1 to extend its lead to 11 points.

