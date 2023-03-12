Openda scores fastest French league hat trick in 50 years

PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda has scored the fastest French league hat trick in 50 years to help Lens move into third place with a 4-0 win over Clermont. Openda struck three times in 4 minutes, 30 seconds. According to stats provider Opta, that was four seconds quicker than Matt Moussilou’s treble in Lille’s 8-0 rout of Istres in April 2005. Lens trails second-place Marseille by a point and is three points clear of Monaco. The 27th round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs. Strasbourg and Monaco vs. Reims. On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 2-1 to extend its lead to 11 points.

