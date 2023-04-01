Openda scores as Lens moves into second place, Auxerre wins

PARIS (AP) — Loïs Openda scored the only goal as Lens won 1-0 at Rennes to move into second place in the French league. Second spot secures automatic qualification for the Champions League. It promises to be a tight race as Lens leads third-place Marseille on goal difference with nine rounds of matches remaining. Belgium striker Openda headed home in the 31st minute. Former AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang scored the winner in the 73rd as Auxerre beat fellow struggler Troyes 1-0 to move into 16th place. Leader Paris Saint-Germain can move nine points clear of Lens with a home win against midtable Lyon on Sunday.

