Openda has second-half double as Leipzig hammers Cologne 5-1

BERLIN (AP) — Loïs Openda has scored twice as Leipzig turned on the style in the second half to crush Cologne 5-1 in the Bundesliga. The goals were the Belgian’s 18th and 19th of the season and put him in third place on the league goal-scoring chart. He grabbed his double after 63 and 67 minutes. Xavi, Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen also got their names on the scoresheet. The result lifts Leipzig into fourth place, above Borussia Dortmund. Cologne remains third from bottom in the relegation playoff spot.

