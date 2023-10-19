Open up: Rangers’ retractable roof will be open for Game 4 of ALCS against Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof will be open for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. The Thursday night game will be the first Texas Rangers home game in nearly five months without it closed. The last open-air game played at Globe Life Field was May 21. The Rangers were 7-4 in the 11 regular-season games they played with the roof open. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 70s with clear skies expected at first pitch. Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS were played with the roof closed at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

