Open up: Rangers’ retractable roof open for Game 4 of ALCS against Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof was open for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. The Thursday night game was the first Texas Rangers home game in nearly five months without it closed. The last open-air game played at Globe Life Field had been May 21. The Rangers were 7-4 in the 11 regular-season games they played with the roof open. The game time temperature was 78 degrees with clear skies. Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS were played with the roof closed at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

