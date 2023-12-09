Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share 5-shot lead before final round of Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel will take a shared five-stroke lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane. Oosthuizen tied the course record after shooting 9-under 63 at Leopard Creek Country Club. He hit an eagle on the par-4 sixth hole to go with seven birdies in a flawless third round. Schwartzel is a four-time winner of the event. He went 7-under 65 for the round that included an eagle and a bogey to finish level with Oosthuizen. They are at 15 under.

