Oosthuizen overcomes Schwartzel in final-round duel to win Alfred Dunhill Championship by 2 shots

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen has come out on top in his final-round duel with close friend and fellow South African Charl Schwartzel to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship for his first European tour title in five years. Oosthuizen closed with a 3-under 69 to win by two strokes but only after a nervy finish that saw him make bogey at No. 17 and roll in a long par putt at the par-5 No. 18 after hitting his drive into water. The 2010 British Open champion finished on 18-under 270. The climax to the tournament was pushed back a day after much of Sunday’s play was wiped out because of stormy weather.

