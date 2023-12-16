Oosthuizen makes 3 eagles in a third-round 65 to lead Mauritius Open in bid for back-to-back wins

BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen has moved into position to win on the European tour for the second straight week after making three eagles in a 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the Mauritius Open. Oosthuizen was on 14-under par for the tournament and one shot clear of fellow South African Jacques De Villiers (68). Laurie Canter (65) a further two strokes back in third. Oosthuizen eagled Nos. 5, 6 and 15 in a remarkable round at La Réserve Golf Links. Oosthuizen is the 2010 British Open champion. He claimed his 10th European tour title and a first in five years by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Monday.

