Oosthuizen and Schwartzel share lead as Alfred Dunhill Championship set for Monday finish

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — The Alfred Dunhill Championship is set to be completed on Monday after play was suspended because of dangerous weather conditions with South African major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen sharing the lead on 16-under par. Players were taken off twice because of a threat of lightning. After the second time at 4:42 p.m. local time (1442 GMT), officials said there would be no more play. Schwartzel and Oosthuizen are both 1 under for their rounds after playing seven holes at Leopard Creek Country Club. They were three shots ahead of another South African in Christiaan Bezuidenhout who is 3 under after seven holes.

