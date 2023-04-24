Ons Jabeur out of clay-court Madrid Open with injured calf

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Ons Jabeur has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month. The No. 4-ranked Jabeur announced her withdrawal from Madrid via Twitter on Monday. She stopped playing against No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday while trailing 3-0 in the first set of their semifinal at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. Jabeur said she had many medical exams that revealed a “small tear” in her calf. Main draw action at the Madrid Open starts on Tuesday. Jabeur is the latest high-profile player to withdraw, joining 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.