Only own-goals as Japan and Australia draw 1-1 in Asian World Cup qualifying

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Two own-goals saw the points shared as Japan and Australia drew 1-1 in Asian World Cup qualifying. Shogo Taniguchi accidentally put Australia ahead just before the hour at Saitama Stadium, but Australia’s Cameron Burgess returned the favor soon after to leave Japan top of Group C with 10 points from four games, five clear of the Socceroos in second. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, third and fourth, meet later Tuesday. There was another top two meeting in Group B as South Korea beat Iraq 3-2 in Yongin to move three points clear.

