Only fitting Brian Callahan makes his NFL coaching debut with Titans in Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL knows how to create storylines when scheduling season openers. Brian Callahan debuts as the Tennessee Titans head coach Sunday on the road against the Bears. That’s the NFL team he grew up cheering for along with most of Chicago’s other pro teams. Callahan said Wednesday it’s a cool moment to open his head coaching career in Chicago and called it fitting. The Titans coach says the Callahans are a “tried and true” Chicago family. Cheering choices will be easy Sunday. His father is coaching the Titans offensive line as part of a staff ready to help Callahan make his NFL mark.

