O’Neill has a goal and an assist, Montreal clinches a playoff berth with 5-2 win over New York

MONTREAL (AP) — Kristin O’Neill had a goal and an assist and Montreal clinched a Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff spot with a 5-2 win over New York. The victory moved Montreal into a tie for first place with Toronto, each with 38 points. The loss eliminated New York from playoff contention in the six-team league. Catherine Daoust, Catherine Dubois, Laura Stacey and Mélodie Daoust also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 31 saves. Ella Shelton and Alexandra Labelle scored for New York. Corinne Schroeder stopped 20 shots.

