Oneil Cruz finds the Allegheny River on the fly. The Pirates would like to see that power more often

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz has found the Allegheny River on the fly. The 6-foot-7 Cruz blasted a 445-foot homer against Tampa Bay that splashed down into the river that runs next to PNC Park. The shot marked the sixth time a homer has landed in the river without needing a bounce or two and highlighted a 4-3 win over the Rays. Pittsburgh is hoping Cruz can start going deep a little more often as it tries to find more offense to complement a promising young pitching staff.

