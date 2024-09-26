One-year suspended sentence and ban from soccer for fan who racially abused Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says a Spanish court has given a one-year suspended sentence to a soccer fan for racially abusing its player Vinícius Júnior and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. The incidents occurred at Mallorca’s stadium in two games in early 2023 when the defendant insulted the Black players from the stands. The club says the court in Mallorca also ruled that the abuser is banned from attending any games organized by the Spanish league or the Spanish Football Federation for three years. The club says the one-year prison sentenced was suspended after the defendant showed remorse, apologized to Vinícius in a letter, and completed an anti-discrimination program.

