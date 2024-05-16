One year after surprise World Series run, the Diamondbacks are struggling to produce a worthy sequel

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s ascension into baseball’s elite during an unexpected run to the World Series was one of baseball’s biggest stories last year, with the Diamondbacks featuring a young, exciting team that nearly won it all. The sequel has been slow to develop. The D-backs have a 21-23 record roughly one-quarter through the schedule and sit in third place in the National League West. Some of the team’s young stars like reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll are struggling. It hasn’t been all bad news for the Diamondbacks, particularly over the past couple weeks. They’ve won seven of their past 10 games.

