One year after failed bid, Bayern Munich finally signs Portugal midfielder Palhinha

MUNICH (AP) — A year after a high-profile failure to sign Portugal midfielder João Palhinha, Bayern Munich finally has made the deal happen. Palhinha joins Bayern from English Premier League club Fulham for a reported fee of nearly 50 million euros ($54.2 million) on Thursday. He’s contracted through June 2028. Palhinha helped Portugal to the quarterfinals at Euro 2024. He’s the latest signing in a Bayern rebuild after the club’s first season without a trophy since 2012.

