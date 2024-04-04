One year after a Bronx bummer, the New York Yankees are relishing a 6-1 start

PHOENIX (AP) — One year after a rare mediocre season tested patience in the Bronx, the New York Yankees are relishing a fast start. The scariest part for opponents? A slugger-filled lineup that includes Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo isn’t even that hot. New York wrapped up an impressive season-opening road trip with a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, bolting to a 6-1 start in the first week of the regular season. New York has an off day before its home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

