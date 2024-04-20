One week later, Ruud and Tsitsipas meet in back-to-back clay-court finals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in consecutive clay-court finals after winning their Barcelona Open semifinals. Ruud beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 6-4 after saving a set point in the first set. Tsitsipas then ensured the rematch with Ruud after he rallied past Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas got the better of the sixth-ranked Ruud in straight sets at the Monte Carlo final last weekend.

