One-time starting QB Tyler Buchner rejoining Notre Dame team as walk-on receiver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Alabama and Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to the Fighting Irish team as a walk-on wide receiver. Buchner, who announced his decision Friday in an open letter to Notre Dame fans, was a starter for the Fighting Irish to begin the 2022 season before missing 10 games with an injury. He returned to lead the team to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina. Buchner followed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama and wound up starting the third game of last season against South Florida. Buchner returned to South Bend as a lacrosse player.

